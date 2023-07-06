Three Rivers Festival kicks off today with Junk Food Alley and Midway rides at Headwaters Park.
The theme for Fort Wayne’s biggest annual festival is United through the Arts.
The annual parade, which is sponsored by Steel Dynamics, begin its trip through downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday. Local artist and muralist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.
One of the parade’s annual events – the bed races – was cancelled because too few participants registered.
Family Fun Day, a half-day event with games, activities, and community programs, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the festival plaza.
The International Village will be open July 14 and 15 to celebrate the many cultures and heritages that make up the Fort Wayne community.
The annual festival will wrap up with a fireworks finale at 10 p.m. July 15.
The festival features live entertainment and other activities daily. Several local organizations also host affiliate events that coincide with the festival.
For the full schedule, go online to www.threeriversfestival.org/event-schedule.
John Nichter, Three Rivers Festival board president, said he is optimistic about the event that is designed to offer fun opportunities to everyone in the community.
“Festival board members and volunteers are committed to making this year’s festival a success,” he said in an April statement.