The Three Rivers Festival drag show will take the stage again this year, despite recent attempts in other states to outlaw similar events.
Local organizers have responded to potential pushback by adopting a few changes.
Monday’s two-hour show at Festival Plaza will begin at 9 p.m., charge $5 admission, restrict entry to those 18 and older, and be shielded from other festival visitors’ view. No one will be exposed to the show who doesn’t choose to attend.
John Nichter, the festival’s board president, said a drag show was added to the nine-day festival’s lineup two years ago to provide a draw for the LGBTQ+ community.
Various Three Rivers Festival events are designed to appeal to visitors who love parades, music, arts, boat rides, carnival rides, festival food, bingo, craft items, international culture and fireworks, he said.
“It was a demographic we didn’t have anything for,” Nichter said of the local gay community. “It wasn’t that fiery of a topic” in 2021.
Drag shows typically include upbeat music and feature performers, who are often men dressed in women’s clothing, makeup, jewelry and wigs. Critics say events such as story time with a drag queen might persuade impressionable children to question their sexuality. Experts in human sexuality say being gay isn’t a choice or something embraced on a whim.
Earlier this year, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill into law that restricted public drag show performances and threatened violators with misdemeanors and repeat offenders with felonies. The measure was blocked by an order from U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Parker, who called the law “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad,” according to the Associated Press.
Although the drag show is included in the list of events on the Three Rivers Festival’s website, the nonprofit organization hasn’t advertised it separately, Nichter said.
Even so, he said, “the first year, it was heavily attended and everyone had a good time.”
This will be the drag show’s third year, and it still isn’t a centerpiece of the organization’s marketing campaign.
“We don’t have an agenda,” Nichter said. “We don’t push it in people’s faces.”
Because drag shows recently have been targeted nationwide amid the culture wars, the local festival’s organizers this year reviewed how they present the event, he said.
Board members considered restricting admission to youngsters who have parental permission or are accompanied by a guardian. Ultimately, they decided it would be too difficult for gatekeepers to determine whether two people are actually parent or legal guardian and child, Nichter said.
Such concerns aren’t on the minds of Fort Wayne Pride’s leaders. Their annual two-day festival, which will be on July 21 and 22 this year, includes a Saturday night drag show open to all ages. That three-hour show will include three dozen performances, according to the local nonprofit’s website.
The Three Rivers Festival can’t focus on just one group of residents, however.
Nichter said the city’s largest festival was designed to be inclusive.
“The board is still very committed to the fact that we want the festival to be for everyone,” he said.