The Three Rivers Festival executive director said it was surreal to officially start the 53rd annual festival Friday morning.
"We spent so long planning it,” Justin Shurley said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t think it’s ever going to come, and then it’s there.”
Shurley kicked off the festival Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Junk Food Alley. He was joined by the event’s board president, John Nichter, Ruoff Home Mortgage CEO Mark Music, and City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th.
Paddock is also executive director of Headwaters Alliance – the local nonprofit that manages Headwaters Park, the main location for the Three Rivers Festival.
“I’m very pleased as director of Headwaters Park to again welcome the Three Rivers Festival here,” Paddock said. “We’ve worked very hard to provide a good venue (this year).”
Shurley said he is expecting record-breaking numbers this year, with almost 300,000 people attending the eight-day event.
"People are excited,” Shurley said, “especially with the parade back. From everything we’ve seen, people want to get out.”
This is Shurley’s second year as executive director but his first time planning the event. He was hired for the position nine days before the festival began last year.
Nichter said he’s excited to see the community’s response to this year’s festival.
“It’s just great to see everyone down here having fun,” Nichter said. “That’s why we’re here. We put on this festival to celebrate Fort Wayne.”
For more information about Three Rivers, visit threeriversfestival.org.