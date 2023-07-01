The Three Rivers Festival is a mostly money-losing effort heavily dependent on sunny skies and robust attendance, an inherent risk for outdoor summertime events.
During the decade beginning Jan. 1, 2011, Fort Wayne’s premiere festival outspent its revenue in seven of 10 years, resulting in a loss of more than half a million dollars during those years, according to federal tax filings that The Journal Gazette reviewed.
Those shortfalls were partially offset by surpluses recorded on the 2011, 2012 and 2015 filings. When combined, the annual event lost $387,193 during the decade that ended with the financial report for 2020. That year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The loss that non-festival year was $7,150, the second lowest of the seven shortfalls recorded.
The festival’s finances have since rebounded with robust post-pandemic attendance driven by clear skies and relatively comfortable temperatures, said John Nichter, president of the Three Rivers Festival’s board. Although the tax filings aren’t yet available for review, the revenues generated by the 2021 and 2022 festivals allowed the nonprofit to create “a healthy rainy day fund,” Nichter said during a 2½-hour interview with The Journal Gazette last week. He declined to disclose exact figures.
Despite that rally, the resignations of three paid executives and at least three board members in the last 2½ years raised questions earlier this year about whether the Three Rivers Festival will happen this year. Nichter never had any doubt. The 54th annual event kicks off Friday with the opening of amusement park rides and Junk Food Alley. The city’s biggest annual festival will conclude nine days later with the traditional fireworks finale on July 15.
The Journal Gazette reviewed 10 years of tax filings by the Three Rivers Festival Executive Board Inc. to gain an understanding of its financial health.
As a nonprofit, the organization files IRS Form 990, which is available for public inspection. The filing that included information for the 2011 festival included just nine months of information, beginning Jan. 1, 2011. After that, individual Three Rivers Festival filings covered the time period from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 and were dated the year each fiscal year began. As a result, the organization filed two returns bearing the year 2011.
Evaluating whether various expenditures were prudent or extravagant isn’t as easy as it might seem, however. A statewide industry expert said tax filings don’t tell the full story.
Gaining perspective
Doug Weisheit has been coordinator of the Indiana State Festivals Association since 2010. Before that, he spent 23 years on the board for the organization, which includes 600 member festivals.
As a full-time banker who also volunteers with the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, Weisheit knows the ins and outs of festival financial reports.
Weisheit said the line item for advertising, for example, captures only a portion of the total paid promotional efforts because sponsors, vendors and others also buy billboards, newspaper ads and broadcast spots. Such advertisements might highlight the festival with the dates and location – with just one sentence suggesting that festivalgoers buy a breaded tenderloin during their visit or stop by the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance booth to talk to an agent.
Some city or county convention and visitors bureaus designate part of their budgets for promoting local festivals, which attract tourists who spend money in local restaurants, hotels and shops, he said.
A two-page ad in the 2023 Indiana Festival Guide promotes the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival and the Parke County Maple Syrup Festival, but the cost won’t be reflected on either organization’s tax filing. The Parke County Convention and Visitors Commission covered the full $3,900 price tag, Weisheit said.
As a result, he said, it’s impossible to measure whether a festival had adequate promotion based on how much it spent.
Advertising and promotion spending by the Three Rivers Festival hovered around 10% of total expenses each year that was reviewed. It’s unclear how much was spent by its sponsors and others.
Promotion plays a significant role in attracting festivalgoers. But no amount of advertising is going to draw crowds when it’s pouring rain or temperatures soar over 100 degrees, festival professionals said. Attendance estimates in the festival’s good years are about 300,000, based on city-owned technology that counts cellphone signals in a given area. Nichter reasons that number is an undercount because many children don’t carry cellphones and some adults select privacy settings that keep their phone signals from being counted.
Nichter, who is in his sixth year as a Three Rivers Festival board member, can’t explain what caused the losses recorded before he became a director. But he knows the financial realities he has dealt with during his three years as board president. His tenure includes 2020, the year without a festival.
“Coming out of COVID, we didn’t know how the festival was going to go, so we were very frugal,” he said.
Even so, planning a festival requires making certain financial commitments months before having any idea how much income will be generated by the event. Those commitments include signing contracts to pay entertainers, fireworks providers, off-duty police and trash haulers.
Neysa Jones, director of the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, said financial strain for that 10-day event includes paying for portable toilets, tents, sound systems, insurance and other necessities.
The biggest challenge with the finances is “you have to spend thousands and thousands of dollars to put on a festival before you can even book vendors, who are a major source of income, she said. “It gets stressful sometimes.”
In what could be viewed as a stroke of luck, the organizations hired to haul away the trash for the Three Rivers Festival in 2021 and 2022 failed to provide the service. That forced festival board members to show up early each morning and haul away the previous day’s garbage. But it also saved the festival about $10,000, Nichter said.
Show me the money
The festival’s revenue comes from sponsorships, booth rental fees, merchandise sales, ticket sales and parking lot fees. Although an estimated 80% of festival events don’t charge admission, a few do. Those include concerts on several evenings; Beer, Bands and Bingo night on Tuesday; and the drag show on Monday evening.
Ticket prices range from $2 for Beer, Bands and Bingo night to $25 for the opening concert featuring headliner band Joseph, three sisters from Portland, Oregon, whose ethereal harmonies elevate their pop/folk songs. Addison Agen, a local singer who the runner-up on Season 13 of “The Voice,” is the opening act. Ticket buyers wearing a Three Rivers Festival button receive a $2 discount on all concerts, according to the festival’s website.
One strategy for holding down expenses has been to book more local performers rather than national acts, Nichter said. It’s a tradeoff, he said, because big names charge big money to perform – but they also draw bigger audiences. The last time the festival looked into booking Willie Nelson, the cost was $75,000, Nichter said, adding that any national music act charges $50,000 or more.
Nichter is still smarting from a lightning storm in 2015 that caused the festival’s headliner concert to be canceled at the last minute over safety concerns. Pink Droyd, a Pink Floyd cover band, still had to be paid as did the companies providing sound, lighting and other services, he said. But all the tickets sold were refunded. That unexpected cancellation put a significant dent in the festival’s finances that year.
With that experience in mind, festival organizers are now trying to stay in the $20,000-to-$30,000 range for its biggest acts, Nichter said.
“We’re not a music festival. Our big thing is to get people to come downtown and celebrate Fort Wayne and all that Fort Wayne has to offer,” he said. “We try to keep things very low cost so that families can attend.”
Nichter’s relationship with the festival began during his childhood. The 2002 North Side High School graduate fondly remembers sleeping over at his grandparents’ house the night before the parade and lining up along the curb on a blanket with his four younger siblings at 5 a.m. to wait for the floats and marching bands to appear.
“The festival was a tradition for our family – coming down for the fireworks and the food,” he said.
Nichter, 39, has volunteered with the festival since he was in high school. Early on, he relied on his emergency medical technician training to organize the festival’s all-volunteer first aid response team. When there wasn’t money in the budget for matching T-shirts to help festivalgoers easily identify the team, Nichter dug into his own pocket to buy them for $311. He also bought bags for team members to carry first-aid supplies in.
The detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department takes vacation days each year during the Three Rivers Festival so he can devote his full attention to the event. Because of term limits, he’ll have to leave the festival’s board at the end of this year, but he will continue to advise the group as immediate past president. After taking one year off, he could again be elected to a three-year term.
Raising revenue
Nichter continues to look for ways to shore up the festival’s finances so that its survival isn’t threatened by a string of years with operating losses. One strategy in the works is selling 50-50 raffle tickets that split the pot evenly between one winner and the Three Rivers Festival, the nonprofit selling the tickets. The idea was first floated publicly in 2021.
The Hoosier Lottery Commission, which issues licenses to offer 50-50 raffles, has established strict guidelines for organizations that want to issue the tickets. Anyone who wants to sell 50-50 tickets must be a member of the organization for at least 30 days and pass a state background check before making their first sale.
Because of those limitations, the festival sold only $33,000 in tickets in 2021. But the festival lost money that year after splitting the pot with the winning ticket holder, paying $20,000 to license the ticketing software and promoting the raffle. Workers sold less than $16,000 in tickets the following year but Three Rivers Festival was able to keep the entire pot because the winner never stepped forward to claim half.
Festival officials are putting the time-consuming effort on hold this year but haven’t given up on the potential the raffle represents. A similar 50-50 raffle sponsored by Evansville’s Fall Festival generated $1.1 million in 2019 and $1.3 million the following year.
Regardless of how the raffle effort proceeds, creating a rainy day fund is considered good business, according to Weisheit, the Indiana State Festivals Association’s coordinator.
“Fiscally responsible festivals try to have a year (of operating expenses) in reserve,” he said. “For most festivals, that’s just not attainable.”
“Lots of festivals” depend on lines of credit when revenue runs short, Weisheit said. Some, including the Three Rivers Festival, have resorted to taking out loans to cover debts.
Nichter confirmed the local festival was forced to take out such a loan some years ago. He declined to say how much was borrowed but said the organization is still repaying the “low-interest” loan from a local lender.
Mistaken ideas
The festival’s primary revenue sources continue to be heavily dependent on attendance which, in turn, is dependent on the weather. When attendance falls, so does the money generated by concert tickets, parking fees and festival souvenir sales.
And although vendor booth rentals produce reliable income, some of that revenue is also affected by attendance. International Village vendors pay $10 to $80 for a booth, depending on how much space they need. Children’s Fest booths rent for $95 to $175. Artists’ booths are priced at $75 and $150. Electrical connections carry an additional fee.
All those costs are firm.
But the festival receives a percentage of sales for food concessions in addition to set booth rental fees. When attendance is low, food and drink sales decline.
Jones said the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival also relies on a slice of food sales for its revenue.
“Obviously, (the weather) is going to be a financial risk with an outdoor festival,” she said. “You just hope the wind is calm.”
Weisheit said the carnivals that set up rides adjacent to festivals also provide a significant source of income – when the weather cooperates.
“That extra chunk of commissions they get off carnival rides is considerable,” he said of festivals.
Nichter said the public has some mistaken ideas about the festival’s financial picture. Although some seem to think the festival is going to go belly up at any time, he said, others imagine just the opposite.
“People think the festival – you see it (in comments posted) online – that we’re raking in the money,” he said.
The sticker shock that festivalgoers experience in Junk Food Alley isn’t driven by higher booth rental rates, he said.
Those rates have remained unchanged during Nichter’s six years on the organization’s board. The vendors have raised prices because of other increased expenses they’ve experienced, including food and the fuel it takes to travel from one event to another.
“We have no control,” he said, “over what an elephant ear costs.”