East Allen County Schools will have one new board member as Pamela Green Dukes was narrowly ahead in the unofficial vote count reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Three people sought the seat of Paulette Nellems, a Democrat who ran for the District 1 seat on Allen County Council instead of another term on the school board from District 3E.
As of the 10 p.m. vote tally, Dukes was on her way to eking out a victory over Darnell Hicks by a vote of 636 to 591.
Lee James Wilson Jr., who said he was running on a parents’ rights platform in campaign literature, trailed at 10 p.m. with 266 votes.
Dukes works for a company that assists people after natural disasters and has been an EACS substitute teacher in special education classes.
Timothy E. Hines, an incumbent, was ahead of challenger George Nicklow, a Fort Wayne police sergeant who ran as a “Christian conservative” in the race for the District 1R seat.
The vote tally as of 10 p.m. was 8,978 for Hines to 3,391 for Nicklow, whose campaign received money from the campaign committee of State Rep. Bob Morris, R-84th, and State Rep. Dave Heine, R-85th.
Hines, a retired construction company owner, said he was running as an outgrowth of his long-term involvement with youth sports.
Beth A. Wood ran opposed from District 2E and received 2,871 votes as of 10 p.m.
School board candidates run on a nonpartisan basis, or without a party affiliation.
East Allen Schools’ board members serve four-year terms and are paid $2,000 annually, plus an extra amount for time spent in additional service.