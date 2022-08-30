Thunderstorm leaves damage Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A tree trunk lies along the curb on McKinnie Avenue near Calhoun Street on Monday evening after a thunderstorm swept through the area, knocking out power and damaging an area drive-in movie theater. See story on Page 3A. Jeff Merritt | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thunderstorm leaves damage across region Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Safety concerns prompt Northwest Allen County Schools to reject trail offer Moped crash sends juvenile to hospital Fort Wayne City Council president considers run for mayor County looking at other jail sites, gets judicial approval to proceed Stocks Market Data by TradingView