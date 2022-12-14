Thursday is the last chance to donate gifts to children in need through The Salvation Army, which received at least 10% more applications than last year.
Annually, children of families in need receive gifts through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army received more than 3,000 requests for Allen County children in need throughout the community and 1,849 of the tags had been distributed as of Tuesday evening.
The organization received 280 more requests this year than in 2021.
Tags can be picked up at several Fort Wayne locations: Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.; Chick-Fil-A, 1725 Apple Glen Blvd.; Culver’s, 6527 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Friendly Fox, 4001 S. Wayne Ave.; Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St.; Mike Thomas Associates, 9601 Coldwater Road; Milan Center Feed & Grain, 15402 Doty Road; Sam’s Club, 6736 Lima Road; Wealth Advisors Group, 12726 Coldwater Road; and all Walmart stores.
All items are required to be new because of the organization’s health regulations. Donors are asked to provide each child with at least one outfit and one toy.
The Salvation Army said other clothing items – such as underwear, socks and coats – are appreciated as well.
All gifts need to be dropped off to the Salvation Army by Thursday. The Salvation Army asks that the gifts are donated without wrapping paper and include the child’s name and code number listed on the tag.
People can also shop online. The Salvation Army has tags and wish lists at https://bit.ly/3BB2ZYg.
The Salvation Army also has a goal of raising $233,000 by Dec. 24.
“These funds serve our neighbors in need throughout the entire year,” the news release said, “because need knows no season.”