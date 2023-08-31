Tillman Road will close between Snyder and Ternet roads from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Tillman Road portion to close next week during pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
'The Office' star to kick off Purdue Fort Wayne's speaker series
-
Fort Wayne native Zach Panning top American marathon finisher at World Track & Field Championships
-
Orangutan baby dies at Fort Wayne zoo
-
Fort Wayne officer who struck, killed pedestrian ordered to pay $35.50 fine
-
Wild, high-speed chase on Fort Wayne's south side ends in 4 arrests