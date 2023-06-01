Fort Wayne/ Allen County
2 monuments to honor Daisies
The TinCaps and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation on Saturday will unveil two new monuments to honor All-American Girls Professional Baseball League members.
The monuments will list the names of the 144 players, managers, chaperones and bat kids who participated in the Fort Wayne Daisies.
The unveiling will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, which is near Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
Area
PHP to cover many insulin products
Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana will soon cover many insulin products without any out-of-pocket cost for members. PHP officials announced Thursday that the program enhancement will go into effect July 1.
The prescription benefit will cover many of the members’ most-used insulins, including various dosages and forms of Humalog, Humulin, Levemir, Lyumjev, Semglee, Soliqua,Toujeo, Tresiba and Xultophy.
Members who use the drugs will automatically receive the new benefit level, as long as they use an in-network pharmacy, a news release said.
Several other drugs will move to the zero cost-share list on July 1, including epinephrine and inhaled albuterol, PHP officials said.
– Journal Gazette