Emma Reese, merchandise manager for the TinCaps, prepares a display of new apparel Friday afternoon in the team store at Parkview Field. The TinCaps’ Meet the Team Night will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and an open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8. The TinCaps’ home opener is April 11.