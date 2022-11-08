The Tippmann Group plans to move its corporate office and develop other commercial sites on land along North Clinton Street in northeast Fort Wayne.
Tippmann Realty Partners, Fort Wayne, has filed rezoning applications and a primary development plan with the Department of Planning Services on behalf of The Tippmann Group, now at 9009 Coldwater Road.
The applications ask for 42.3 acres to be rezoned from neighborhood center, planned residential and professional office and personal services to business, technology and industrial park and limited commercial. The land is at 8923 N. Clinton St.
A site plan shows a driveway from North Clinton that leads to a roundabout in front of a 38,200-square-foot corporate office, a 27,500-square-foot building labeled “Research and Development” and a 30,000-square-foot “Warehouse.”
Nine other tracts ranging from just under one acre to 3.43 acres are shown, as are three areas similar to strip shopping centers in two strips of six spaces and one with four spaces.
The site map also shows two large storm water management ponds, plus areas labeled as floodway and flood plain. The Swift Main Drain, a regulated drain, is proposed for relocation to the northern part of the site.
The site is south of Interstate 469, east of Interstate 69 and on both sides of North Clinton Street.
The Tippmann Group, in conjunction with Interstate Warehousing, specializes in cold storage warehouse management and construction for the food industry. The real estate contact listed on the applications, Joe Wharton, could not be reached Tuesday for more information about the project.
It is scheduled for a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.