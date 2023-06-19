The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day today in northeast Indiana.
Ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.
Positive activities include carpooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.