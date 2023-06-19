The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared Air Quality Action Days today and Tuesday in northeast Indiana.
Continued sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s with east winds will contribute to high ozone, the department said in a statement.
Ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.
Positive activities include carpooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.