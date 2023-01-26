Tonkel Road restriction extended The Journal Gazette Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The restriction of Tonkel Road's southbound lane between Hursh and Crawford roads during storm-sewer installation has been extended until 5 p.m. Feb. 10, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Deaths at Fort Wayne home ruled murder-suicide Journal Gazette to debut Weekend Edition Local designer collaborates for Grammys collection FWCS adopts two-tier schedule for 2023-24 year JK O'Donnell's pergola gets the green light Stocks Market Data by TradingView