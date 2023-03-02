Indiana’s tourism rebound is contributing to a strong state economy, according to a study that shows visitor spending on goods and services grew 28.4% to $13 billion in 2021, up from $10.2 billion the previous year.
Total Indiana visitor volume grew 16% in 2021 to 77.3 million person-trips. Overnight leisure travel grew by 36% over 2020 and per visitor spending rose $170. And the study report said out of every dollar spent, about two thirds – or 65 cents – stays in Indiana.
The study was commissioned by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, which released the report this week with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
“This research shows a promising future for Indiana’s tourism industry after rebounding tremendously following the pandemic,” Crouch said in a statement.
Hotel taxes showed particularly strong growth in 2021, up 59.3% compared to 2020 tax receipts, according to the report, based on research conducted by Rockport Analytics and Reach Market Planning. Rockport and Reach Market are independent market research and consulting companies.
The goal of the study was to measure and analyze the financial contribution visitors make to Indiana’s economy. The study, using a model applied in other states and cities throughout the U.S., identifies direct, indirect and induced economic impacts.
Direct impacts represent the value added of those sectors that interact directly with the visitor while the indirect impact represents the benefit to local suppliers to those direct sectors. The induced impact adds the effect of tourism-generated wages as they are spent throughout Indiana’s economy.
The number of Indiana residents directly employed by businesses that served visitors grew nearly 30% in 2021 to more than 134,000, the report said.
Information for the study was obtained from multiple sources, including tax receipts from the Indiana Department of Revenue.
Northeast Indiana has numerous venues that attract visitors from the region, elsewhere in the state, and from outside. They include the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, and meeting and event spaces, such as Memorial Coliseum, where a Home & Garden Show began Thursday and runs through Sunday. Parkview Field, the downtown stadium where the minor league TinCaps play baseball, is another draw.
Many venues saw attendance decline during the pandemic but are experiencing the rebound the state report shows for just the first year after COVID-19 became a global pandemic.
Paid attendance at the zoo in Fort Wayne was 600,640 in 2019, before the pandemic. That dropped to 325,263 in 2020 but jumped to 671,759 in 2021.
Zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp said through email Friday that the zoo was closed from April to June 13 in 2020. The shutdown at the zoo season’s start was to comply with Indiana’s “stay-at-home” orders to limit the spread of coronavirus. When the zoo and other such facilities then opened, state policy limited attendance to 50% of capacity. That affected the number of visitors able to view animals, such as giraffes, a California Sea Lion, or Sumatran Orangutans.
While local zoo attendance was down last year to 601,427 compared to the surge in 2021, Kemp said projected attendance for 2023 is 625,000.