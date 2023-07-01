Just off busy Bluffton Road, visitors to the Chief Richardville House on Saturday played centuries-old games and learned about one of the area's earliest affluent households.
Seenseewinki – the bowl game – and mahkisina miihkintiinki – the moccasin game – were among the activities shared by Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Diane Hunter, a citizen of Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. She's unsure how old the games are but said records dating back to the 1600s include accounts of them being played.
Historic tribal games was this month's program theme at the Chief Richardville House, home of Miami Chief Jean Baptiste de Richardville, as part of The History Center's Miami Indian Heritage Days. The session gave Hunter the chance to teach visitors about an aspect of her tribe's history.
"It's fun for me to share the games with other people and see how much fun they're having playing with it," she said. "We had a large family who were playing it together, and they were having a good time."
Mother and daughter Anna and Aaliyah Allen played miihkintiinki and said they enjoyed the experience. Aaliyah said she especially enjoyed winning.
"I think it's pretty fun because, once you get the hang of the game, it gets really fun," she said. "And you get more competitive in the game."
The Allens said they also learned about the history of lacrosse and how it's origins are different from the version they're used to seeing. Hunter explained to visitors how the game traditionally, and today among Native people, lacrosse can be played in a large area – as big as a mile-long field – with hundreds of people.
Anna and Aaliyah said they also enjoyed learning about the historic home the games were played in, which is a National Historic Landmark.
"We wanted to learn a little bit more about the Miami Indian heritage and culture around the area and how the area came to be as it is," Anna said.
"It's pretty good," Aaliyah added. "If you really want to learn about any cultural things, I think this is a good place to start."
Cheyenne Stoppenhagen, a Miami interpreter and five-times great-granddaughter of Richardville, recently earned a degree in history. She takes pride in sharing her ancestor's and tribe's history. She assisted with tours of the home and told the history of the home and her family.
"I'm really grateful that The History Center and the Historical Society allows the tribe to be so active with interpreting the tours and hosting events like the Heritage Days," Stoppenhagen said. "Being an active part of explaining this history feels more inclusive."
Hunter said she enjoys sharing the living, breathing history of the Miami people – of which there are more than 7,000 members worldwide and 1,200 living in Indiana.
"It's important for people to understand who our ancestors were, and who we are as Miami people today, because part of that history is falsely told," she said, referencing the annexation of Native people from their land.
Hunter added that many Miami children are told that the tribe's members no longer live in Indiana and are "extinct."
"We are not just a people of the past," Hunter said. "We are living people."