A town hall meeting about the proposed Allen County jail will be held in early September at Plymouth Congregational Church, an organizer announced Thursday.
The meeting was planned by concerned citizens to allow more conversation, said Justin Bender, one of the organizers.
The current downtown jail has had multiple deficiencies identified, included in a lawsuit, leading Allen County commissioners to propose building a new facility, with an estimated cost of almost $324 million.
But the County Council has objected to parts of the project moving forward. Most recently, the council rejected the commissioners’ proposed 0.2% local income tax increase to help pay for the facility. The tax increase would raise about $314 million, commissioners said.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty had ordered the commissioners and sheriff to address inhumane conditions at the jail in response to a 2020 lawsuit filed by former inmate Vincent Morris and the ACLU. The lawsuit alleged overcrowding and a lack of medical attention, recreation and oversight by confinement officers.
The Sept. 9 town hall will discuss the “future of the jail,” and the organizers have invited – through email – all Allen County judges, County Council members and county commissioners. But Bender said Thursday afternoon he did not know how many plan to attend because he had not yet read the responses.
Allen County residents are invited to the forum as well.
Bender, of Ossian, wrote a letter to the editor that The Journal Gazette published in December 2022 about the jail issue. He suggested drug arrests should be reevaluated so that only drug dealers face jail time while those with possession charges should receive treatment.
“These changes in law enforcement strategy alone would eliminate the need for a new jail and allow for humane conditions at our current one,” Bender said in the letter. “A more viable treatment program that includes a path to successful employment might even reduce the rates of drug use. We know what doesn’t work, what we’ve done for the last 50 years: tough jail sentencing.”
The upcoming forum, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9, gives the community the opportunity to discuss the jail plans with officials, Bender said. Organizers hope elected and appointed leaders will attend.
The County Commissioners have asked County Council to hold another public hearing before the council’s Sept. 28 meeting regarding the jail.
Commissioner Nelson Peters attended the Aug. 17 County Council meeting to ask in person for a hearing because none of the council members responded to the emailed request, Peters said after the commissioners’ meeting on Friday.
Peters said the commissioners will have another proposal to move forward with the jail for the council at its Sept. 28 meeting.
As of Thursday, a public hearing had not been scheduled.