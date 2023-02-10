Two Fort Wayne doctors have applied to turn a 1.5-acre southwest Fort Wayne lot zoned single-family residential into a 20-unit townhouse complex.
The wedge-shaped plot at 5500 to 5530 South Bend Drive is at the corner of Northridge Drive near Canterbury School and Fort Wayne Country Club.
The developer, listed as Hummingbird Canterbury LLC, is owned by Rakesh and Reshma Khatri, 14821 Heron Lake Xing, Fort Wayne, according to state corporation records.
Dr. Rakesh Khatri is listed on the Lutheran Health Network website as a physician specializing in neurointerventional surgery for stroke and neurological disorders. Dr. Reshma Khatri is listed online as a pediatrician affiliated with Parkview Health.
The townhomes plan requires a rezoning from single-family residential to multiple-family residential and approval of a primary development plan.
The two-story homes are shown as having 1,225 square feet, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a kitchen, living room, dining area and a one-car garage. A porch and patio are also shown.
The site now houses an older, apparently vacant home and outbuildings that might have been a motel or small apartments or homes.
Entry is a single street off Northridge Drive. A phone call to the Pranger Group in Fort Wayne, listed as the contact for the project, was not returned Friday afternoon.
No information about pricing is provided in the application. The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. March 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.