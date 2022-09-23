Fort Wayne/Allen County
Today is the next Tox-Away Saturday event hosted by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne.
Among the items being accepted are used motor oil, unwanted paint, gasoline, fertilizers and old household cleaners.
Allen County residents may review a complete list of accepted items, as well as fees and guidelines at acwastewatcher.org. Only cash or checks are accepted for payment of fees.
Toxic items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste facility at 2260 Carroll Road. Visitors are asked to enter via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
The next Tox-Away Saturday is scheduled for Oct. 15. The Household Hazardous Waste facility is also open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, go online to acwastewatcher.org.
Area
Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop.
Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, the date of the public funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
Burton's public funeral will be held at Richmond High School, followed by a funeral procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where she will be interred in a section dedicated to public safety heroes.
Burton, 28, was a four-year veteran of the department in Richmond. She died on Sept. 18 after she was moved to hospice care following her removal from life support. She was critically wounded in an Aug. 10 shooting after other officers stopped Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, and Burton was called to the scene to assist with her police dog.
Prosecutors have charged Lee with three counts of attempted murder, as well as drug and weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty.