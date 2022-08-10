Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is closer to officially parting ways with its contractor after nearly two years of unacceptably slow response times to top-level emergencies.
PatientCare EMS Solutions, which was formerly known as Paramedics Logistics, has been the contractor for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, since 2019. The contractor manages medics, ambulances and operations, and the ambulance authority handles billing and administrative work.
The city’s contract requires medics to arrive to at least 90% of top-priority emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 ½ minutes. PatientCare EMS Solutions has not met the required standard for the last 23 months, according to the ambulance authority's data.
In July, the ambulance authority board gave Executive Director Joel Benz the authority to approve and execute the agreement to end the contract with PatientCare once it is finalized. The board also approved allowing Benz to take over operations once the contractor has stopped managing the city’s ambulance operations.
Benz said Wednesday the agreement to part ways with the contractor appears to be in its final draft. For now, PatientCare EMS Solutions continues to provide emergency medical services in Fort Wayne.
Mike Bureau, who manages operations for the contractor, typically presents a report at board meetings, but he was absent Wednesday. Board President Rachel Guin asked Benz if he had advance notice that Bureau wasn’t going to be at the meeting, and Benz said he didn’t think so.
Bureau has attributed slow response times to low staffing of medics, especially those with paramedic training.
Benz said Wednesday the organization currently has 65 full-time and 18 part-time medics. He said the ambulance authority will be fully staffed once it has 80 full-time medics.
The contractor’s compliance rate in top-level emergencies increased slightly in July to 71% from 69% in June. The highest PatientCare’s compliance rate has been this year was 77% in May.
The contractor’s staffing and slow response times have required more calls for mutual aid from county fire departments as the firefighters are trained as medics to provide emergency medical services for their rural communities.
The ambulance authority saw an upswing in county mutual aid responses into Fort Wayne in July. Benz said the city has averaged six county assists daily in the last 90 days.
The board will soon see the recommendations from a consultant who spent time talking with local stakeholders before giving advice on how the ambulance authority should move forward after the relationship with the contractor ends.
The consultant has suggested the ambulance authority use local resources to assist in staffing before the workforce is stabilized. Benz said the ambulance authority can look into contracting paramedics from county fire departments.
“The idea would be rather than another service staffing a unit, we could utilize their pool of resources, hopefully reducing their need to respond into the city,” Benz said.
A medic from a county fire department would theoretically work part-time for the ambulance authority, driving an ambulance with a medic from the authority, Benz said.
The ambulance authority is also transitioning to a new billing vendor. EMS MC was hired about a year ago, but Benz said the ambulance authority board decided to find a new vendor after noticing reduced revenue and recurrent billing issues.
Benz said the new vendor, Med Bill, appears to be ready to take over, but the ambulance authority is still looking at how the transition will work because EMS MC has a wind-down clause.