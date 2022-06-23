Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has found its contractor in major default after 20 consecutive months of unreasonably slow response times to top-level emergencies.
Paramedics Logistics has been the contractor for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, since 2009. The ambulance authority handles billing and administrative work while Paramedics Logistics has provided hands-on care to patients during emergency medical runs using ambulances labeled TRAA.
The ambulance authority board voted Thursday afternoon to find Paramedics Logistics in default of the contract after more than a year and a half of unacceptable rates of arriving to Priority 1 calls – strokes, heart attacks, difficulty breathing and major trauma – within 8 1/2 minutes as required in its contract, a news release said.
The contract says Paramedics Logistics has to arrive at Priority 1 emergencies in less than 9 minutes 90% of the time or more. For the past 20 months, the contractor has not met the required standard.
This year, the contractor’s on-time rate has been less than 73%, the release said.
Surrounding agencies have had to respond to more than 1,000 emergencies that Paramedics Logistics should have serviced but couldn’t because of inadequate staffing, officials said.
Paramedics Logistics has 30 days to resolve their noncompliance, the release said. The board’s action to approve default signals members’ intent to take over daily operations from Paramedics Logistics, the release said.
Joel Benz, the ambulance authority’s executive director, commented on the decision.
“We have been very careful over the last few months to not cause a situation where patient care is compromised and have been working with the contractor to maintain coverage while seeking resolution,” he said in a statement.
The ambulance authority has made several changes to operations since the board approved an emergency declaration because of the contractor’s noncompliance more than a year ago. Moving to a tiered system and implementing chase cars has allowed the ambulance authority to get the contractor’s limited number of paramedics to emergencies where they are needed faster, Benz said.
The tiered system allows medics to handle lower-level emergency calls that don’t require advanced training so that paramedics are available for life-threatening emergencies.
Through the chase-car system, paramedics can now be stationed in areas of the city where they will likely be most needed. When a high-level emergency is dispatched, a paramedic can drive to the scene in a sports utility vehicle and meet up with an ambulance.
“Providing direct oversight of operations would allow the authority to more quickly resolve the compliancy issue while providing for the long-term sustainability of TRAA,” the news release said.
The ambulance authority has also implemented an education program that pays prospective medics while they are being trained.
The Allen County Fire Chiefs Association spoke out recently about how dependent the city’s ambulance service is on surrounding agencies. Having to assist on city calls draws resources away from the communities the county fire chiefs represent, the association said in a letter.
Benz said he understands the chiefs’ frustrations and the ambulance authority has been working toward a solution. The board recently hired a consultant to determine the next move for the city’s ambulance operations.
The city created Three Rivers Ambulance Authority in 1983 to save taxpayer money. Before that, local residents had Fort Wayne EMS, which was a city division that operated emergency medical services.
Fort Wayne’s ambulance operations remain one of the last public utility-model systems in the country.
In a public utility-model system, a government entity creates an ambulance authority that serves as a purchaser of emergency medical services from a contractor.
Emergency services are paid with user fees.
Most cities handle ambulance operations as a municipal department, such as fire and police departments, or allow private medical emergency services companies to provide services. In Indianapolis, for example, there are at least six emergency medical services companies competing.
Rachel Guin, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board president, said the community deserves the absolute best from the ambulance authority.
“This step creates a direct path toward better and more reliable service,” she said in a statement. “We owe it to our community to create a long-term solution that improves public safety, provides more accountability, and resolves the issues that put us in this position.”