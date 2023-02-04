The changes that Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has implemented since board members declared an emergency nearly two years ago have stabilized the organization, its director said Friday.
Response times on life-threatening emergency calls have gradually improved since the ambulance authority, also known as TRAA, took over its own operations in September. The organization has reduced the strain it had put on surrounding fire districts to respond to calls within Fort Wayne, Joel Benz said.
Additionally, the ambulance authority has taken several actions to hire and retain more medics, and Benz said it has paid off.
But the changes have also cost the ambulance authority. The organization will soon ask local government for help with a $3.5 million operating budget shortfall for this year.
Board members have talked for months about seeking a subsidy from local government. Benz told board members Thursday that the time to ask for help has come because the ambulance authority only has about two months’ worth of payroll budgeted for this year.
The shortfall was created by some incentives the ambulance authority has implemented to hire and maintain staff. Rachel Guin, board president, has said the ambulance authority’s medics were some of the lowest paid in the area.
In September, board members unanimously approved raises of $2 an hour for dispatchers and $5 an hour for medics, which represented raises of about 30%, Benz said. They also approved one-time payments of $1,000 and reduced insurance costs for employees.
“We chose to make an investment in the future of the organization and of care in Fort Wayne,” Benz said. “We did that with the behind-the-scenes support of, ‘Do this, fix the problem, and we know we’re going to have to pay for it at some point.’ ”
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said in a statement Friday that Mayor Tom Henry has been expecting a request for supplemental funding and will continue to support the organization’s efforts.
“City and county councils, as the fiscal bodies, will need to decide whether they’ll financially support the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and their efforts to provide quality ambulance services to the community,” Perlich said.
Benz said Thursday that he’s also had conversations with Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters.
If the organization had not taken significant measures to retain employees, Benz said, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s rate of responding to top-priority life-threatening emergencies within the required 81/2 minutes could be the same it was a year ago in January 2022 – 64%.
Instead, the ambulance authority had an on-time rate of 84% last month. Benz said he thinks the organization will be able to meet the 90% rate needed to comply with the city’s agreement once 10 students currently in the Earn While You Learn program hit the road as emergency medical technicians.
Past problems
Last year, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, a quasi-governmental organization that was formed to handle Fort Wayne’s emergency medical services, found its contractor PatientCare EMS Solutions in default. The contractor had not met the 90% rate required for top-priority emergencies for 20 months.
The ambulance authority then took over its own operations for the first time since it was created by the city of Fort Wayne in 1983. Local officials created Three Rivers Ambulance Authority according to a public utility model – a system created in the 1980s that few municipalities use.
In a public utility-model system, a government entity creates an ambulance authority that hires a contractor to provide emergency medical services. The ambulance authority handles billing and administration while the contractor manages operations using the local organization’s name.
The organization has had several contractors in the past with the last being PatientCare EMS Solutions, which had managed operations since 2009.
Several ambulance authority employees voiced concerns at City Council meetings in 2021 after the emergency declaration was made by board members. Many employees reported leaving or considering resigning because of working conditions.
Meanwhile, fire departments surrounding Fort Wayne spoke out about the strain the ambulance authority’s staffing issues were causing for them. Fire departments and emergency medical service providers respond to calls in adjacent districts when needed.
Instead of making 10 or 20 runs into the city each month as in past years, county departments were often responding to about 300 emergency calls a month in Fort Wayne.
The 2021 emergency declaration spurred several changes to get the organization back on the right path.
Benz, who has more than 20 years of experience as a paramedic, was hired as the executive director in October 2021. Gary Booher, who had led the ambulance authority for 32 years, retired.
The board changed the way ambulances were dispatched to 911 calls so that emergency medical technicians can handle lower priority runs that don’t require the advanced training that paramedics have.
The ambulance authority also started the Earn While Your Learn program in which students are paid for free training the organization offers. The program has been a good way to bring in people who are interested in the high-stress career of a medic but don’t have the training and need income while earning the certification.
Other changes have included pay raises, bonuses and buying equipment to help medics, such as motorized lifts and inflatable mats for obese patients.
Looking forward
Benz hopes the subsidy he asks city and county officials for will be a one-time request. He doesn’t know whether the organization will have a shortfall in 2024 but is optimistic the financial outlook will improve.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law last year that will raise Medicaid reimbursements to emergency medical providers for the first time in at least 30 years. New Medicaid reimbursement rates are coming in July.
For Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, the additional income will be huge, Benz said. He expects the change to make the organization solvent.
Benz said he will consider the organization to be fully staffed once it has 82 full-time medics. The organization had 62 as of Thursday, not including the 10 in training.
The organization also had 39 part-time medics as of Thursday, nearly double the number it had in January 2022. Benz said the part-time employees have helped, but the ambulance authority is still on the lookout for full-time medics.
“An industry standard is that we would have 42 part timers, basically just to fill the vacation time (and) not even to fill all these empty slots,” Benz said.
Once the ambulance authority’s current students transition into emergency medical technicians, Benz said, the organization should be able to meet the 90% rate of getting to life-threatening calls on time.
Medics will also get more down time on the clock once more employees are hired. Benz has started tracking how much time medics have when they aren’t on emergency runs.
In 2022, paramedics had about 37% of their time not on runs, and medics with basic training had about 27%. That’s compared to 12% for paramedics and 11% for other medics in 2021. Benz would like to see that time increase to 35% or 40% for all medics.
“It’s not really relaxing because most of them are typing charts and stuff like that, but more readiness time,” Benz said. “It’s a two-way street. As they have more time to be ready, we have more resources available to meet those 911 calls, so our compliance increases with it.”
Bernie Beier, board member, said he was impressed to hear that leadership has focused on the down-time issue because he’s recently seen that referenced as a retention tool in national emergency medical service publications.
Gaining stability has allowed the ambulance authority to change its focus on how it hires, which will allow the organization to flourish, Benz said.
“The mentality before was, ‘We will just hire someone to replace them,’ ” Benz said of losing employees. “And now, I don’t think we have that luxury. We have to invest in our people.”