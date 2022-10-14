Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics reached 80% of top-priority emergency calls within 8 1/2 minutes in September, the first month after its split with contractor Paramedics Logistics LLC, the organization announced today.
September marks the first month that the ambulance authority has handled its own operations. The organization was created as part of a public utility model more than 30 years ago. Through the model, the ambulance authority handled billing while it contracted out operations to manage medics, ambulances and other equipment.
To be considered compliant, at least 90% of Priority 1 calls -- emergencies including strokes, heart attack, difficulty breathing and major trauma -- have to be reached by medics within 8 1/2 minutes.
Paramedics Logistics was unable to meet that standard for two years. The ambulance authority’s 80% September rate is 7 percentage points higher than the city’s final month of emergency service by Paramedics Logistics, a news release said.
The ambulance authority also used the fewest number of county aid requests since June 2021, the news release said.
“Some of the changes we are implementing are already having an effect, thanks in large part to the hard-working paramedics and (emergency medical technicians) within our organizations,” said Joel Benz, executive director, in a news release.
“Statistically, this was our best month in a year and a half. We still have many challenges ahead of us as an organization, but I believe we are taking steps in the right direction.”
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority provides emergency paramedic coverage to Fort Wayne and parts of Allen County.