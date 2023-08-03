The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is looking to ease a potential exodus of employees with a loyalty bonus that would cost almost $1 million.
Joel Benz, the ambulance authority’s executive director, announced at Thursday’s board meeting a need to focus on employee retention. The plan would give paramedics a $25,000 bonus, EMTs an $8,000 bonus and service technicians a $4,000 bonus.
The ambulance authority has 24 paramedics, 41 EMTs and 16 service technicians. The total payout would be $992,000.
Board members approved the loyalty bonus plan at the monthly meeting.
Benz also said the Allen County Fire Department plans to hire paramedics starting at $70,000, which is about $20,000 more than the ambulance authority’s salary. The organization’s starting wage is $56,000, he added.
Benz predicted several employees – or more – will leave Three Rivers Ambulance Authority to work for the county’s new fire districts, which could offer higher salaries.
“I feel like the next year and a half is going to be tough times for our organization,” he said.
The ambulance authority plans to use untapped city funds it requested this year to pay the bonuses.
In February, Benz asked city and county officials for money to cover a projected $3.5 million budget shortfall. But on June 22, Benz told the board there was “a pretty decent chance” the ambulance authority wouldn’t need to use any of the $3 million city officials approved because a new billing contractor was collecting more money for the organization than expected.
Benz hoped bonuses will encourage employees to stay with the ambulance authority for about two years while new fire districts in the county are initially hiring.
“It has to be enough to get people’s attention,” he added. “I don’t think all of our employees would take this sort of incentive and may not sign themselves into a two-year contract.”
With board approval, Benz said, he can start this program in the next month.
Rachel Guin, board president for the ambulance authority, said she thinks this program will help the organization’s plan to incentivize EMTs to become paramedics.
Guin also said there are details that need to be worked through, such as when the ambulance authority will award the bonuses. The organization is considering splitting up the payments.
Board member Bernie Beier questioned whether split payments would give employees enough incentive to stay.
“If the county gives them a $20,000 raise that same year, and we’re only offering them $12,000, that may not be enough to keep up,” Beier said. “You may have to give them the full amount up front.”
Beier also said he thinks this is a good move for the future of the ambulance authority, and it’s a good first step when deciding how to use personnel.
Fire Chief Eric Lahey, who is also a board member, asked whether Fort Wayne City Council members are aware of the plan to use untapped funds for bonuses. Benz said he will make sure they know, and he thinks the council will be supportive.