Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics are expected to receive $5 an hour raises when the organization takes over its own operations next week.
Rachel Guin, board president, said Thursday Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, is moving to give medics $5 an hour raises and increase wages of dispatchers by $2 an hour. The decision follows a review of the ambulance authority’s operations by Washko & Associates emergency medical system consultants.
PatientCare EMS Solutions, which was formerly known as Paramedics Logistics, has been the ambulance authority’s contractor since 2009. The contractor has managed medics, ambulances and operations, and the ambulance authority has handled billing and administrative work. TRAA is funded by user fees and and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
“TRAA, for the first time, is taking over operations completely,” Guin said. “We believe this is necessary for the viability of the organization. Our employees have been woefully underpaid for a variety of reasons, not anyone’s fault necessarily. Doing this will make TRAA more competitive and a better place to work.”
The ambulance authority board made an emergency declaration about a year and a half ago after several months of noncompliance. The city’s contract requires medics to arrive to at least 90% of top-priority emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes.
The required standard has not been met for two years, according to the ambulance authority’s data. The board moved to end the contract last month. Medics will officially begin working for TRAA instead of PatientCare when its contract ends.
The ambulance authority is paying PatientCare $971,800 for the depreciated ambulances and equipment that is valued at about $1.7 million, said Joel Benz, executive director. The ambulance authority will take on existing paid time off for employees when it officially takes over Thursday.
Guin said the ambulance authority is meeting with city officials today to go over the consultant’s findings, including the plan for pay raises. Employees who have been with the ambulance authority through the transition are expected to receive $1,000 hazard pay.
“It will give them a better work life balance because our employees have been working so hard to keep our community safe through this process, and they deserve that,” Guin said. “They deserve to be at the level of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and other EMTs in our area who are getting paid significantly more.”
Guin said the ambulance authority has found many medics with other organizations are getting paid $3 to $4 more an hour than its employees.
“Frankly, our employees are working two, three, four times harder than many of those other employees because of the number of calls they are responding to on any given day, so they deserve a little more,” Guin said. “That’s the goal here – to not just bring them up to that level but just a little bit over so they are receiving what they are entitled to for their hard work.”
The ambulance authority will look into offering incentives for weekend shifts and nighttime work, Guin said.
The ambulance authority currently has 62 full-time employees, including 18 medics who are being trained through its Earn to Learn program. The goal is to have between 80 and 88 full-time employees, Benz said.
State Medicaid reimbursement for emergency medical services is expected to increase – up to triple the current rate – soon, Benz said. That could help balance out the increase in operational costs.
Guin said the ambulance authority will need help with funding for at least a year, but it could be longer if Medicaid rate increases are delayed.
Ambulance authority officials are not asking the city for a specific amount of funding at today’s meeting. Guin said she’s looking forward to hearing city officials’ concerns before talking “about what a reasonable request looks like under the circumstances.”