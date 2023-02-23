Three Rivers Ambulance Authority plans to formally ask Fort Wayne City Council for financial help on its $3.5 million deficit, its director said.
Joel Benz, executive director, said after Thursday’s ambulance authority board meeting that he plans to write a formal request letter today for $3.5 million for this year, plus a small amount of additional funding for 2024. He declined to say after Thursday’s board meeting how much the additional amount would be because it’s still under discussion.
Benz said he was also unsure whether his request would make it onto the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. But he doesn’t plan on regularly requesting operating money.
“We’re just making a one-time ask,” Benz said.
The organization has had financial trouble since fall, when it increased wages and benefits significantly to retain and attract employees, he said.
“We’ve been operating at a deficit since we did that,” he said, adding that the ambulance authority has gone through its savings, too.
Many of the ambulance service’s problems came from short staffing, Benz said. A year ago, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority launched an EMT training program to increase the number of emergency medical technicians.
Seven medics recently graduated, putting the ambulance service’s workforce up to 68 full-time ambulance workers. It’s closer to having the more than 80 full-time employees they want and far from the 45 they were at a year ago, Benz said.
With more employees, the ambulance authority can increase revenue by making nonemergency runs, such as taking a patient from a nursing home to a dialysis appointment. In July, ambulance workers made fewer than 100 of these runs. In January, they made about 200, he said.
The organization is also relying less on Allen County ambulance services to to cover runs in Fort Wayne. Benz said there’s been about an 80% decrease in requests for county-based ambulance assistance – about 10 this month.
“We’re starting to see the fruits of the changes we made,” he said. “This doesn’t change that we’re running out of cash in the short term.”