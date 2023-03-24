Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials will have good news when they appear before the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday to request a $3.5 million assist to keep the service solvent.
The ambulance service’s financial situation has improved from being stabilized after January to making progress into the first part of this month. Improvements are expected to continue even though the ambulance authority, also known as TRAA, will still need financial help to remain solvent into 2024, Executive Director Joel Benz said.
“We are trending in the right direction in all areas,” Benz said after Thursday’s board meeting. “(We’re) actually doing a little bit better than expected.”
Losses for January and February are slightly less than expected, Benz told board members. Because of a $250,000 grant for two more vehicles, it looks like the ambulance authority made $10,000 in February.
After those are paid for, March’s estimated loss will run about $210,000, he said.
The ambulance authority also has hired five new employees in the last month, while seven employees have passed training. More employees will allow the ambulance authority to provide non-emergent service, such as transporting patients from a hospital to a nursing home.
The ambulance authority also expects to receive more income when the state increases Medicaid payments by 6% to 8%, a change expected about mid-summer, Benz said.
The service’s on-time responses have increased so far this year, hitting 99.24%, he said. That’s an improvement from 97.7% last year and close to the 99.25% rate from 2020.
The ambulance authority is still operating at a loss, however, and needs $3.5 million from the city for things including capital expenditures and ongoing costs in 2023 and 2024, Benz said. He estimated the organization will need $86,000 to meet March’s expenses.
The ambulance authority also faces increased expenses over the summer. These include replacing some of its 18 ambulances, he said.
The industry standard is to replace ambulances every seven years, and the ambulance authority’s oldest one is from 2016 – seven years ago. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority replaced three vehicles last year but none this year because of chassis scarcity, Benz said.
He feels confident the City Council will help approve the financial request because of talks with council members and with Mayor Tom Henry about the situation.
“They’ve been very supportive,” he said. “No one’s going to let it fail.”
The city has already allowed the ambulance authority to borrow Advanced Life Support First Responder funds for paychecks in March. Revenues were high enough to make the month’s first payroll, but the money can still be used for the last two pay periods.
“That gives us a pretty significant cushion,” he said.
Benz isn’t sure whether the ambulance authority would receive the potential $3.5 million assistance in one sum or in installments if the council members vote for it.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, a quasi-governmental organization formed in 1983 to handle Fort Wayne’s emergency medical services, took over ambulance operations in September after officials found its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, was in default. The contractor hadn’t met the 90% rate required for responding to top-priority emergencies for 20 months.
The $3.5 million request from the city is a first-time occurrence.
“We’ve always been subsidized by user fees,” Benz said.
The service needs to make $47,000 – or about 75 runs – every day to break even, he said. It has increased its number of paramedics and emergency medical technicians from 55 full-time in July to 59 and from less than 20 part-time employees to 40.
By hiring new workers – at increased wages – the ambulance authority has been able to reduce overtime costs, Benz said.
Besides increasing wages for paramedics and EMTs, the ambulance authority started the Earn While Your Learn program, paying students for training.
More money is coming in from other sources, too.
The new billing service, Med-Bill, has started to increase revenue, Benz said. He expects that to continue because the company seems to be pursuing bills more intently.
Daniel O’Shaughnessy, the ambulance authority’s director of clinical services, is modifying the software the service uses to track clinical data so that it also tracks problems with billing. It will look for any boxes workers leave unfilled in reports, making sure everything that should be billed gets included.
The program is still in its infancy, O’Shaughnessy said. He isn’t sure when it will be fully functional.
Benz said the ambulance authority’s overall numbers reflect more than its financial progress.
“What it really means, at the end of the day, is that we’re taking care of people,” he said.