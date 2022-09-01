Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is raising wages and giving one-time hazard payments to employees now that it’s running operations after the departure of its contractor.
Medics will see wage increases of $5 an hour, dispatchers will get raises of $2 an hour and all employees will receive one-time payments of $1,000 after board members unanimously approved the incentives Wednesday.
PatientCare EMS Solutions, the ambulance’s contractor since 2009, handled operations for its last day Wednesday after the board found the company in default last month for unacceptably slow response times. The contractor managed medics, ambulances and operations, and the ambulance authority handled billing and administrative work.
Fort Wayne has used the public utility model for emergency medical services since 1983. In a public utility model system, a government entity creates an ambulance authority that serves as a purchaser of emergency medical services from a contractor.
Starting today, the ambulance authority will handle operations and administration. Joel Benz, executive director, said the nonprofit’s leaders talked with city officials Friday about the problems they face in light of taking over operations.
The ambulance authority, which has run on user fees and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement in the past, will likely have to ask the city for funding assistance, but Benz said data from the transition will show the size of the organization’s needs. The ambulance authority will look for nonprofit funding opportunities that it wasn’t able to use with a for-profit contractor.
“We are, for sure, going to operate at a loss for the remainder of the year here so that cannot continue forever,” Benz said. “But I think we need to have a pretty good idea (of funding needs).”
Starting pay is now $24 an hour for paramedics and $19.75 an hour for emergency medical technicians. Rachel Guin, board president, said the ambulance authority’s medics have been some of the lowest paid in the area, and she hopes the raises will help work-life balance for employees.
“The end goal of this is not just to pay more,” Guin said. “It’s to bring in more employees. It’s to increase the longevity of the employees we have.”
The ambulance authority had about 65 full-time medics as of Wednesday, and Benz said he will consider the organization to be fully staffed once it has at least 80.
Mike Bureau, who managed operations for the contract, has said the unacceptably slow run times on top-priority emergencies has been caused by a nationwide paramedic shortage. The city’s contract requires medics to arrive to at least 90% of emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes – a standard that has not been met in two years.
The highest PatientCare’s compliance rate has been this year was 77% in May.
Benz said the ambulance authority’s leaders are dealing with several moving pieces as they move through the transition.
The organization is searching for a human resources director and a clinical director. The human resource director’s salary is expected to be between $80,000 and $90,000, and Guin said the ambulance authority intends to hire a head hunter to find the right fit.
The ambulance authority will increase the clinical director’s salary, which is currently about $70,000. Guin called the position “woefully underpaid” but said the organization might split the responsibilities into two positions.
The board also looked into two quotes for insurance. The ambulance authority didn’t have to worry about auto insurance or having high coverage for workers’ compensation before, but that is changing as the organization takes over operations.
Despite the organization going through a big transition, Benz said he doesn’t expect residents to notice a difference.
“At the end of the day, it’s the same people going on the same ambulances to the same calls with the same equipment,” Benz said. “The only difference really is where their paycheck is coming from.”