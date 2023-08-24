The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority wants to charge St. Joseph Township $55,000 for its services, which were previously provided free.
A township official has agreed the proposed amount is fair.
Joel Benz, the ambulance authority's executive director, said the organization has covered the township for years without contractual requirements.
St. Joseph Township is on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Part of the township is inside city limits, and the remainder isn't.
The township used to have a fire department, but it was eliminated, and leadership asked the Fort Wayne Fire Department to service the areas that were not annexed by the city, Benz said. Township leaders also contacted the ambulance authority with the same request.
"With all of the changes that we've seen over the last few years, I went back and looked at how much it would cost us to cover that territory," Benz said.
In his report, Benz showed the ambulance authority lost almost $56,000 for transport service in St. Joseph Township.
"We lost about $138 per transport," Benz said.
So far this year, the ambulance authority has provided 400 transports for St. Joseph Township residences.
Sarah Gnagy, St. Joseph Township trustee, approached Benz, and asked how the ambulance authority could continue its services. The two came up with an amount they both felt was reasonable to charge, he said.
"I don't want to be in the money-making business because we're providing a public service," Benz said, "but I also feel like we need to cover our cost to provide that service to the community."
The alternative for the township would be to go through the county fire service, which would be more expensive, Benz said. After speaking with Gnagy, Benz said the two agreed on $55,000 a year.
Rachel Guin, the ambulance authority's board president, said Mayor Tom Henry has endorsed the deal.
"I think it's a good idea," Guin said. "We're not making a profit. We're just trying to break even on the surface and pay our employees and be competitive with the county and its services."
Brett Steffen, vice chairman of the board, was one of the members in support of the new contract.
"I think it's a good starting point," Steffen added.
The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's board approved the one-year contract, which will begin Jan. 1.