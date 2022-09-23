Dawn McDonald, left, of MDC Interior Wall Solutions, and Jennifer Hodgson of Bentley Mills Flooring chat as they sit on a couch from The HON Company at KDA Furniture and Interiors at 7702 Bluffton Road on Thursday. KDA held their fifth annual Vendor Blendor event bringing together suppliers for KDA to network and show off items, such as the couch McDonald and Hodgson are sitting on. KDA is a fifth generation family-owned business that has been in operation for 40 years. KDA Furniture & Interiors manufactures high quality furniture & casework.