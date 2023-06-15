Fort Wayne/Allen County
A traffic signal debuted Friday at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Arrowwood Drive near Blackhawk Christian School.
The signal was put in flash mode Friday and is expected to be fully functional by Tuesday, a news release said.
The signal is expected to increase safety for students and serve nearby neighborhoods.
“This effort also complements safe routes to schools that the city has invested resources in that added sidewalks connecting Blackhawk Community, the Knolls, and Lake Forest neighborhoods with these schools,” a news release said. “More sidewalk connections are also being planned in this area.”
City shares safety tips for festival season
City officials shared Friday reminders of how to keep festival attendees safe during ongoing construction.
The sidewalk on the east side of Clinton Street is closed to pedestrians from Superior Street to the Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion.
People are asked not to walk or ride bicycles and other types of transportation through the closed traffic lanes on Clinton and Superior streets. The areas are active construction sites and are unsafe for any activity.
Free parking is available for most events at the North River side at Fourth and Calhoun streets. A shuttle service between North River and Headwaters Park will be available during high-traffic hours. The city recommended people interested in specific information about the shuttle service check in with the individual festivals.
Free parking is available at the railroad underpass just south of Superior Street after 5 p.m. on weeknights and weekends.
People can pay to park at the garage at Superior and Harrison streets.
Amani to host World Refugee Day celebration
Amani Family Services will host its annual World Refugee Day celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Small Pavilion in Foster Park.
World Refugee Day is an international day to honor refugees for their courage and resiliency as they enter new communities. Since 2018, Amani Family Services has hosted a potluck celebration at Foster Park to recognize the unique multicultural community in Fort Wayne. This year, Stephanie Crandall, director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the city of Fort Wayne, will read a mayoral proclamation commemorating Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day on behalf of Mayor Tom Henry.
The event will also feature a cultural performance from the Amaneceres de Mexico dance group, a Zumba demonstration and a personal story from a local refugee. Supporters can participate in our celebration by bringing a potluck dish to the event.
I&M to assist in power restoration in south
Indiana Michigan Power is sending manpower south to restore utility service help after severe storms rampaged through Louisiana and Texas, the company said Friday.
I&M employees and contractors partner with AEP sister company, Southwestern Electric Power Co., in Louisiana.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, nearly 250,000 SWEPCO customers were without power.
More than 250 I&M employees and contractors will help, including line workers, damage assessors, forestry experts, safety professionals and a small management team.
Crews will travel over the Father’s Day weekend to receive assignments and begin 16-hour work days to help return a sense of normalcy to affected communities. Indiana Michigan Power employees will help place new power poles, string new power lines, and make repairs to restore power.
- The Journal Gazette