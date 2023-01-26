A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Allen County, according to the local Office of Homeland Security.
The office said road conditions have markedly improved as city and state crews continued clearing and treating roads overnight. County road crews resumed clearing and treating unincorporated roads at 4 a.m. this morning.
Even so, some snow, slush and slick spots have officials encouraging motorists to use caution.
Some tips are:
- Slow down in snow
- Ease into your turns and lane changes
- Use turn signals
- Reduce speed before exiting highways onto ramps and overpasses