Allen County's Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel watch, saying travel conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next few hours and only essential travel is recommended.
Weather conditions remain unchanged, but city and county crews that have been battling the storm for nearly 24 hours are stopping for the day, said Bernie Beier, the county's homeland security director, in a statement.
Roads are currently passable but ice-covered, slick and hazardous, Beier said.
During a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to or from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations should implement their emergency action plans.
LaGrange and Noble counties have also declared travel watches.
Noble County officials urged drivers to avoid U.S. 33, which has had large drifts and many vehicles stuck, and in some sections is not passable. They later said only necessary travel should occur; conditions could make it impossible for officers to reach drivers who need help.
Paulding County, Ohio, has canceled its Level 2 snow advisory.
"This does not mean all the roads are in the best condition," Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a statement. "There are some roads with snow and ice. There is still some blowing snow out in the county, however, the whiteouts have subsided since the snow stopped falling.
“If you feel it is necessary to travel during this weather event, please allow more time to reach your destination. The snow should be done, but the wind will continue.”