Tree planting at Fox Island County Park

Volunteers John Shire, left, and Andy Barry work together to plant swamp white oak trees Wednesday at Fox Island County Park. The park will welcome volunteers from the public to help plant oak trees – including burr and chinkapin oaks in addition to the swamp whites – again today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in May. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared for muddy and moderately rough terrain.
Fox Island Park and Education Manager Natalie Haley, left, explains the tree planting process to volunteers Suzi McDonald, Mercedes Griffith, and Chuck South at the beginning of a work session on Wednesday.
