A 22-year-old man accused of killing a 55-year-old and dismembering his body last year is set to stand trial this week and much of next week.
Jury selection began Monday for Mathew J. Cramer II, who is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
The Allen County prosecutor's office has asked that Cramer be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted in the in the April 25, 2021 death of Shane Van Nguyen. Cramer's trial is expected to last nine days.
Cramer is one of two men charged in Nguyen's death.
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 21, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal who committed murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4 in front of Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.
Nguyen, who operated a food truck in northwest Fort Wayne, went to Elkhart to pick up Cramer, who grew up in the Elkhart area. Cramer told Fort Wayne police he planned to kill Nguyen as they drove back to Fort Wayne, where Cramer had a storage unit, court documents said.
At the storage unit, Cramer told Nguyen to turn his back to him. Cramer put him in a chokehold and Nguyen hit his head hard on the pavement, rendering him unconscious, court documents said.
Cramer dragged Nguyen into the storage unit, where he finished killing Nguyen. He died from blunt force injuries to his head, according to the Allen County coroner.
Cramer went to Goshen using Nguyen's van and picked up Carreon-Hamilton and another man who was not charged in the killing, court records said.
Cramer bought supplies, such as a hacksaw, with money he stole from Nguyen and drove back to the storage unit, where Carreon-Hamilton held Nguyen's body while Cramer used a knife to dismember him, court documents said.
After they put Nguyen's body into black plastic bags and placed the bags in the van, they were seen early the morning of April 25, 2021 by Sgt. Cary Young, who was on patrol.
Carreon-Hamilton was driving and jumped out of the van after he drove through the parking lot at the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard. The van crashed through a back fence in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.