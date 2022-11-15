A trial began Tuesday for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend last year while she was seven months pregnant.
Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of Fort Wayne allegedly used the sharp end of a rat tail comb to stab Roderick Patterson, 25, in the chest around 3:50 a.m. on May 2, 2021, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge said in her opening statements. Hernandez faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder.
The murder weapon was allegedly one of the rat tail combs found in the bathroom near where Patterson died, Helge said. Rat tails combs have a long, tapered pointed end used to part hair, and the ones found had metal tails, according to court records.
Hernandez had called 911 and told dispatchers that Patterson had just come to her house and banged on her door. She had just returned home with her sister and Patterson was stabbed.
Later she told police that she had returned from getting food at a pub with friends after he’d called to say he was coming. While she was looking for her keys, she heard Patterson yell in pain off in the distance, then saw him walking on Queen Street towards Trentman Avenue, holding his chest where there was blood on his clothes.
She said she took him into the house and removed his jacket and shirt, then called 911.
Helge said Hernandez wasn’t considered a suspect until things didn’t add up. The hole in his chest was so small, a seasoned detective thought it was a small caliber bullet, but Hernandez somehow knew Patterson was stabbed.
The coroner’s report said that Patterson would’ve had 30 to 60 seconds of consciousness after being stabbed because of lack of blood, and he would’ve died in 3 to 4 minutes. However, his moans could be heard in the background during the 911 call for at more than two minutes, Helge said.
Defense attorney Nikos Nakos said in his opening that at seven months pregnant, Hernandez was not capable of stabbing Patterson with the downward motion.
“It’s not that easy to pierce the human flesh,” Nakos said.
There was also no sign of a struggle on Patterson’s body, he added.