A four-day trial for a Fort Wayne man accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring three others at a strip club in 2017 began Tuesday afternoon.
James Starks, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Marcus Rogan at The Blue Diamond on April 9. In 2021, Starks was arrested on four charges – murder, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license and a firearm enhancement – in connection to the fatal shooting.
Medics pronounced Rogan dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit Fort Wayne Detective Scott Tegtmeyer wrote. Three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, chest and sternum.
Attorneys considered all of the more than 50 potential jurors available to them for the case. Several of them excused were siblings, children or friends of murder victims.
One man was selected and later excused after prosecutors and defense attorneys said they heard him differently. When he disclosed he had a personal relationship with Chief Public Defender William Lebrato's father and knew of his son, attorneys heard him say he either had a positive or negative view of the defendant's lawyer.
The man was later brought out again and said he had a negative perception of Lebrato and was not sure he would be able to set it aside and be fair to the defense. When all 14 jurors were brought out, he was not among them.
Another woman was excused after discussing several concerns she had about serving, one being that she is a member of Help Not Handcuffs, a social activism organization that focuses on criminal justice system concerns. The woman said she was concerned that the jury was not entirely fair to Starks.
"I don't, so far, feel that we are a jury of Mr. Stark's peers," she said, referencing the nearly all-white group of jurors that had been selected so far.
During a short opening statement to jurors, Allen County Prosecutor's Chief Counsel Tesa Helge, joined by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille, said they were going to prove to jurors Starks was on a mission to kill Rogan and succeeded.
Lebrato, accompanied by public defender Jamie Egolf, said the case boils down to credibility and reliability – something he said the prosecutor's witnesses don't have. He said no one saw Starks enter the club or said they saw the shooter until five years later.
Video from inside and outside the club shows Starks shooting at the floor twice before walking to a group of people cowering against a stage and pointing his gun at them, court records said. Outside of the club, Stark appears to be holding a semi-automatic handgun as he leaves the area.
About two weeks after the shooting, Tagtmeyer was contacted by a woman who said she had just seen a Snapchat message from Starks where he confessed to killing someone, according to the affidavit.
"I did, I killed that (expletive), I'd do it again," the alleged message said. "The Feds are dumb as (expletive)."
Tagtmeyer asked the woman to screenshot it, but she said she was afraid to because the sender would see she did, court documents said. The woman, who came back to police five and half years later when faced with charges of her own, agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
In September 2017, Tagtmeyer met with an Allen County Jail inmate who said he heard Starks talking about the shooting while they were in a cell together, according to court records. The man said he overheard Starks telling another inmate he hadn't been arrested for the shooting because police had no shell casings to tie to him.
Shortly after, a man with dreads was brought into the cell and started arguing with Starks about the shooting, the inmate told Tagtmeyer, according to the affidavit. Starks and the man he argued with eventually had to be separated.
When Starks calmed down after the argument, the inmate said Starks told him he was going to do the same thing to the man with dreads that he did to his brother – Marcus Rogan, court records said. In May 2020, police were able to make an identification connecting Starks to the man seen on the club's surveillance.
The trial is expected to conclude Friday.