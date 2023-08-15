A jury trial in a May slaying began Tuesday afternoon.
Steven Atkins, 38, is charged with murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kiera Zepke. Atkins requested a speedy trial in June, less than a month after the homicide he is accused of committing.
Atkins was identified by name by two eyewitnesses, a man Zepke was with when she was shot, and a homeowner who alleges she watched Atkins walk away from the car after the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Ben Miller.
A third witness, a woman Atkins was staying with at the time of the shooting, gave up the defendant's location the morning after the slaying, court records said. Police arrested him at her home, where he allegedly told police the cigarette he was smoking was the last one he would have for a long time.
Three days have been set aside for the trial that is being overseen by Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull, and it is expected to end Thursday.