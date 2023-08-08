A trial began Tuesday for a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting two people in 2020, killing one and seriously injuring another.
Tremaine Wyatt, 28, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Allen Ruffin five times in 2020 at a home in the 2500 block of Lillie Street. Ruffin’s girlfriend, who is expected to testify, was also struck in the shooting and left in critical condition.
The woman identified Wyatt as the shooter and told the police what happened in the moments leading up to and during the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Donald Lewis. The victim said she was on the porch with Ruffin when a black four-door car pulled up, driven by Wyatt.
The woman said she was struck in the hand while trying to hold the door open for Ruffin, then in the legs, court documents show. Her boyfriend was sitting on the porch when the shooting started, she said, but he couldn’t make it to safety in time.
The surviving victim’s then-12-year-old daughter was home at the time of the shooting and called police to report her mother was shot and her mother’s boyfriend was dead, court records show.
An anonymously sent video further confirmed the victim’s account of the shooting, court documents show. A black four-door car is seen on the video, pulling out from a nearby apartment complex and driving in the direction of the home the shooting occurred at.
Seconds later, audio of the shooting is heard, court records show. The audio captured “a hail of rapid gunfire” that was estimated to be 18 to 22 rounds.
The victim confirmed the car caught on video was the “exact same car” she saw during the shooting, as well as the night before when it drove by and an occupant fired three shots into the air, court documents show.
The three-day trial is being overseen by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.