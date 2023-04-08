The closure of Trier Road to through traffic between Reed and Maplecrest roads during stormwater-pipe installation has been extended through April 14, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Beginning Monday, March 27, a portion of Trier Road will close to install a new stormwater pipe. The project is part of a drainage improvement for area neighborhoods.
A 15-inch diameter stormwater pipe and additional inlets will go under Trier, which will close the road to through traffic between Reed and Maplecrest Road for about two weeks through April 14, 2023. The closure is just east of Walden Run to Wilshire Court. Residents living in the neighborhoods near the closure will have access but may have to use a different neighborhood entry to get home. Through traffic, motorists should use a different route.