Trier Road at the Hobson Road intersection will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
XXX
Please be advised that Monday June 26, 2023 there will be lane restrictions on
These restrictions are needed for communication line work.
Frontier Communications will be performing the work and weather permitting is anticipating it will be completed the same day.
Frontier Communications crews will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.
For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information