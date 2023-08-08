ANGOLA – A concert by Micky Dolenz at Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts has been rescheduled for Oct. 27.
A news release today said remaining tickets for the concert are back on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Prices range from $40 to $65.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening at 7.
The actor/singer, best known as one-fourth of the legendary TV band The Monkees, had originally been scheduled to perform July 28. Just a couple days prior, Trine shared a statement from Dolenz, announcing he had to postpone based on a recommendation from physicians.
The Monkees enjoyed success on the music charts as well as television, becoming a touring band and eventually starring in their own feature film. The group sold more than 65 million units, including five platinum albums.
Along with solo work and taking part in touring and Broadway musical theatre productions, Dolenz toured with his former bandmates until the death of Nesmith, the only other surviving Monkee, in 2021.
For more information about the concert and other upcoming events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.