Plans to establish a $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus will be on the agenda for the Allen County Plan Commission's public hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The hearing will also include other proposed residential and commercial projects.
Trine is the single declared occupant of North Creek Crossing, an eight-parcel commercial development at 3517 Union Chapel Road, south of Parkview Plaza Drive in Perry Township north of Fort Wayne.
Trine intends to establish its College of Health Professions in a single, 120,000-square-foot building at the 60-acre site, an application for rezoning and approval of a primary development plan says.
Trine is working with Parkview Health to develop the project. No other buildings are shown in the application, but they can be approved later through the secondary development procedure.
The Trine building is four stories and 60 feet high. The building must also secure a waiver of development standards because the structure exceeds the county's height limit of 40 feet. The developer is seeking the waiver for all the as-yet-unproposed buildings in the development. Waivers for signs are also sought.
The planning department staff recommends a connection of the property to the north and east in case future educational or medical development arises.
The land is owned by Parkview Health System, Fort Wayne. Zoning would go from agricultural to professional office and personal services, if the plan is approved and the Allen County commissioners agree.
Trine President Earl D. Brooks II said in a statement that the campus will allow the university to add programs in occupational and respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical science. He said the proposal would serve 700 students and create 100 permanent jobs.
"Each of these (new program) areas, like Trine's existing programs, is experiencing a critical need for trained professionals to fill an increasing number of positions," the statement said, stressing the jobs are "high-wage" and attract young people, many of whom will stay in the region after graduation.
Trine has hundreds of graduates from its location on the Parkview Randallia campus since its opening in 2014, the statement said.
Also scheduled for Thursday's agenda:
+ A plan for a large, mixed-use project at the northeast corner of Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway in Lafayette Township in southwest Allen County. The project was pulled from the June public hearing because of a scheduling conflict. The department of planning staff in its report faulted the project from WK Indiana Equity, Roanoke, for a lack of specifics and for proposing a project outside of zoning guidelines for its area. Applicants said the 18-acre site near the developing IU Health facility could support 150 multiple-family units, 200 hotel rooms and a gas station and convenience store.
+ A proposal for Dupont Village Townhouses at 10400 Old Leo Road in Cedar Creek Township, described as a two-building multifamily ,townhouse development. Each of two, two-story buildings has three two-bedroom units. The applicant is Gary Morrical of Hoagland, who requests rezoning from manufactured/mobile home park to professional offices and personal services, which allows multifamily uses. Waivers for smaller-than-allowed setbacks also are sought.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Room 35 of Citizens Square.