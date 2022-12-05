Trine University is getting help from a state economic development fund for its Fort Wayne campus.
A $4 million READI grant has been awarded to the university through the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. Trine's $40-million Fort Wayne campus will house programs in its College of Health Professions.
READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.
Opening in fall 2024, the campus, developed in partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students, the university said in a news release.
Programs offered include physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology. The new 110,00 square feet of space also will allow new programs, including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical science.
The Fort Wayne campus has already received multimillion-dollar pledges from Steel Dynamics, the Surack Family Foundation, the James Foundation and from Trine alumnus and board member Larry Reiners and his wife Judy.