A Trine University biology instructor was charged today with 15 felonies related to possession of child pornography.
Steven J. Messer, 32, of the 200 block of Henry Place in Angola, faces two to 12 years in prison on each of the 15 counts of child exploitation. Online court records show his trial date was set for April 13. His next hearing was set for Jan. 23, and his bond was set at $50,000.
The arrest was made at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday after an investigation started Sept. 4 because of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was that someone had uploaded child pornography onto Google Drive, a publicly available computer file saving service, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the Steuben County court system.
Both Google and Angola’s Detective Sgt. Mike Wood confirmed one file was pornography involving a child younger than 12 and that other files had known digital fingerprints of such pornography. Using a search warrant, Wood was able to determine that 21 files contained images of pre-pubescent child pornography and that Messer had uploaded them.
“During the investigation, it was determined no local children were involved,” according to a statement issued by the Angola City police Department.
Messer was finishing a PhD in biology at Arizona State University and teaching biology at Trine in Angola, according to court records.
According to a statement by Trine:
“Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of university policies. Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment.”
Angola police received assistance during their investigation from the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.