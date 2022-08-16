Trine University has invested about $500,000 in equipment to increase technical training opportunities to help expand the skilled workforce pool for northeast Indiana employers.
Jacob Bradshaw will be the inaugural instructor and program lead for The Trine Center for Technical Training, which will be based in Angola, but also will offer online and on-site classes, a Tuesday news release said.
The center will provide coursework in areas including industrial maintenance and automation. Participants can earn associate and specialist certification from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance as well as certification in areas such as project management, Lean Six Sigma-Green Belt, Certified Quality Engineer and network management.
The technical training center features state-of-the-art training equipment by Amatrol, Fanuc and Rockwell Automation, the news release said. Students will develop skills in areas w machine operation, hydraulics, pneumatics, relay controls, sensors and smart manufacturing.
“The Trine Center for Technical Training serves individuals looking to skill up, high schools looking to equip their students with industry-relevant training and businesses seeking to provide workers the latest skills,” said a statement from Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1.
“It’s a win all the way around,” Blume said. “Workers can advance their careers and seamlessly move in to additional educational opportunities, including certificates and degree programs. Businesses can provide employees with critical skills, and our region benefits from trained personnel who earn higher wages.”
The equipment purchased allows for mobility, allowing Trine to “nimbly meet the needs” of its training partners, Blume said in an email response about logistics.
About 50 students are already enrolled in the program. Also, four Trine University engineering students will complete certificates through the technical center for a specific controls class, he said.
Bradshaw previously was as associate professor in advanced automation and robotics technology at Ivy Tech Community College, where he oversaw curriculum for the system statewide.
His industrial experience included roles at Automation Engineering in Fort Wayne, T.I. Automotive in Ossian, Wabash Electric Supply in Bluffton and Crane Composites in Goshen, the news release said.
“Jacob is the perfect fit for this role,” Blume said. “He brings a wealth of hands-on work in industry as well as extensive experience in training industrial workers for next-level jobs.”
As a business executive, Bradshaw has owned and operated BCI Automation, an automation contracting and consulting company in North Manchester, with his father for the past three years. Bradshaw will soon complete a master of science degree in engineering management from Trine.
“I’m excited to lead this new venture and look forward to collaborating with area businesses and institutions to help area workers develop and enhance skills that are crucial for industry,” Bradshaw said.