The competition seemed daunting. At least that was Jared Bowman’s perception.
He was on a team with four other Trine University students, tasked with completing a case study on how local community banks are recruiting and retaining talent, approaching succession planning, and using technology to advance operations.
“Our group worked together throughout the entire four months of the spring semester to complete this study. It is difficult to identify an exact number of hours put into the study, but if I had to guess, our team put in approximately 8-10 hours a week on work associated with our final product,” Bowman said through email.
Farmers State Bank was the focus for the Trine business students, who were working on their senior capstone project. And the report the students compiled earned national attention, putting the team as one of five finalists in the ninth annual Community Bank Case Study Competition.
On Wednesday, the top three teams are scheduled to be announced at a State Federal Supervisory Forum that the Conference of State Bank Supervisors will hold in Philadelphia.
The Trine team emerged from an original field of 34 student groups representing 28 colleges and universities. That number was cut to 14 before the top five were announced in early June.
Trine students have been part of the competition for the last eight years, routinely working with Farmers State Bank. Undergraduates in all fields of study can compete.
“It was certainly a large task for our team, however the commitment, enthusiasm, and execution of all team members, faculty advisers, and members of Farmers State Bank allowed us to put our best foot forward and achieve success,” Bowman, a finance major from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, said in his email.
The Trine team included Francesco Mazzei, a business administration major from Dearborn, Michigan; Teddy Munn, a business administration major from Carmel; Ethan Olnick, a business administration major from Indianapolis; and Brendan Prappas, a sport management major from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
The Conference of State Bank Supervisors is a nationwide organization of financial regulators. The competition requires student teams to partner with a community bank for a case study, with the topic changing each year.
Each team presented “high-quality work,” Karen Lawson, an executive vice president with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, said in a June statement.
Mazzei, during a telephone interview Thursday, said students were assigned to groups by their professor.
Farmers State Bank has 11 locations, mostly in Indiana, with one branch in Sturgis, Michigan. The bank company employs about 170 people and has $1.1 billion in deposits.
The Trine team developed a written report of at least 20 pages and a PowerPoint slide with highlights, which was shared with the capstone class and the Farmers State Bank president.
“I would say the main thing that was really impressive to me was the culture of the bank’s environment and how they treated their customers and employees,” Mazzei said. The practices in place should help in “recruiting talent and encouraging loyalty with their customers.”
One recruiting practice that caught the Trine team’s attention involves a referral program in which an employee could earn a $1,000 bonus for helping attract another worker to Farmers State Bank.
“I thought was really cool,” Mazzei said.
Trine said the competition provides each student member and faculty adviser of the first-place winning team a $1,000 scholarship and they present their findings at the Community Banking Research Conference in St. Louis in early October. Their work will be published in the annual Journal of Community Bank Case Studies. Teams that place second and third also will receive scholarships and have their works published.
Mazzei is on track to graduate in December with an MBA and double minors in marketing and sports management. He hopes to have a career in the soccer marketing industry, after playing the sport three years at Trine.
But regardless of whether the Trine team places in the top three spots, Mazzei said the experience was worthwhile and practical.
“This project helped to build my skills in working independent and with a group,” Mazzei said, adding that his time management has improved.
“Overall,” he said, “I think projects like this just help students realize their strengths and weaknesses and resourcefulness, which all contribute to focus and motivation which will help with tasks in work and in life.”