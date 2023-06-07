A team of business majors from Trine University's Ketner School of Business has advanced to the top five in a national banking case study competition.
The group is competing in the ninth annual Community Bank Case Study Competition, sponsored by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, a nationwide organization of financial regulators. The competition requires student teams to partner with a community bank for a case study, with the topic changing each year.
This year, teams learned how local community banks are recruiting and retaining talent, approaching succession planning and using technology to advance operations, Trine said in a Wednesday news release.
Trine's team is comprised of Jared Bowman, a finance major from Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Francesco Mazzei, a business administration major from Dearborn, Michigan; Teddy Munn, a business administration major from Carmel, Indiana; Ethan Olnick, a business administration major from Indianapolis; and Brendan Prappas, a sport management major from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
The other teams in the top five are Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Iowa State University, Messiah University in Pennsylvania, and the University of Tennessee at Martin.
The top three teams will be announced July 12 at a State Federal Supervisory Forum the Conference of State Bank Supervisors will hold in Philadelphia.
The original field of 34 teams, representing 28 colleges and universities, was cut to 14 on May 30. The top five were announced Wednesday.
"We have been impressed with the high-quality work presented by these teams, which have really given great insight into the topic," said a statement from Karen Lawson, executive vice president, policy & supervision, for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. "The final round of judging will be very challenging."
Trine University has been part of the competition, open to undergraduate students in all fields of study, for the last eight years.
Trine teams have partnered each year with Farmers State Bank, headquartered in LaGrange. The students visit the bank for an exploratory meeting with the management team early in the spring semester, then spend most of the semester analyzing the bank as a part of their senior capstone project.
Marek Kolar, faculty advisor, said the competition allows Trine students to practice and demonstrate higher-level learning skills such as analysis, synthesis and evaluation, as well as specific business-related skills including research, financial analysis, writing and presentation in the business context, teamwork and leadership.
Each student member and faculty advisor of the first-place winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship and present their findings at the Community Banking Research Conference in St. Louis in early October. Their work will be published in the annual CSBS Journal of Community Bank Case Studies. Teams that place second and third also will receive scholarships and have their works published in the journal.