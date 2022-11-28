John Pellegrino, a Trine University alumnus, and Mary Pellegrino will donate $3 million toward a new student design center on the Angola campus. Mary Pellegrino is seated at Ridg-U-Rak Inc. in Pennsylvania with, from left, Rick L. James, Trine Board of Trustees chair; Ray Stuckey, executive director of campaigns and major gifts at Trine; John Pellegrino Jr.; Mark Pellegrino; John Pellegrino; and Earl Brooks II, university president.