Trine University's efforts to build a new student design center on its main campus is getting a $3 million boost from an alumnus and his wife.
The proposed facility will be named the John and Mary Pellegrino Engineering Design Center in honor of the benefactors, the Angola-based institution announced Monday.
Along with providing more space for projects, the center will have state-of-the-art design and fabrication equipment, including manual mill, manual lathe, forklift, car lift, paint booth, band saw, 3D printers and a computer numerical control mill, lathe and router, a news release said.
"The student design center has long been an essential element of the practical, hands-on education offered to engineering students at Trine University," President Earl Brooks II said in a statement. "We are grateful to John and Mary for this significant upgrade to our facilities and equipment, which will benefit Trine students for many years to come."
The couple have made a $1 million gift and plan to complete their pledge by the end of the year, the release said.
John Pellegrino, who received Trine's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2002, graduated in 1960 with a degree in civil engineering.
"If it wasn't for that degree, I don't know what I would be doing today," he said in a statement.
John Pellegrino worked as a registered professional engineer at Strayer Manufacturing for 14 years before joining Ridg-U-Rak Inc. as its vice president of engineering. He eventually bought the company, the release said, and today it is one of the largest pallet rack manufacturers in North America.