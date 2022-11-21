Another benefactor has pledged a multimillion donation toward the $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus.
The Steel Dynamics Foundation is committing $3 million toward the facility, which will house programs in Trine's College of Health Professions, the Angola-based university announced Monday.
Mark Millett, a Steel Dynamics Inc. executive, said the new campus will play an important role in enhancing the region's health care infrastructure.
"As a major employer, Steel Dynamics is keenly aware the role that quality healthcare options play in the attraction, satisfaction and retention of a talented team," Millett said in a statement.
Company co-founder Keith Busse is on the university's board, and he received the Trine's Pillar of Success award last year.
The Fort Wayne campus was developed in partnership with Parkview Health and is expected to open in fall 2024 north of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69. It is anticipated to employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students.
University President Earl Brooks II said Trine is thankful so many are supporting the project. Other contributions include a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation, a $5 million pledge from the James Foundation and a $2.5 million commitment from Trine alumnus and board member Larry Reiners and his wife, Judy.
"Trine University Fort Wayne will improve this area's health care, economy and quality of life," Brooks said in a statement.